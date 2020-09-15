German activist in Lesvos: There are jihadists and rumors of Turkish-supplied guns in Moria, barely any Syrians

The revelations of the German artist, photographer and activist, Rebecca Somer, about the sad events that unfolded at the Moria migrant camp in Lesvos last week are shocking, Thestival reported. Somer is one of the people who knows the ins and outs of managing illegal migrant flows. Recently, she was in Lesvos and recorded what is happening at the Moria migrant camp, and they are beyond shocking.

On September 10, she gave a telephone interview to the liberal German online magazine, Tichys Einblick. In her interview, she spoke about the suspicious role of some Non-Governmental Organizations, about the behavior of illegal immigrants towards the inhabitants of the island and about how the arson of the migrant camp was organized. Her revelations about the existence of jihadist groups that exploit the illegal immigrants cause is revealing, while her references to the weapons they have inside the shelter are shocking.

“Fires broke out at the same time – Firefighters were violently stopped”

Somer emphasises that an attempt was made to blame the residents of the island for the migrant camp fire. However, she saw a video in which it appeared that there were several outbreaks of fire that erupted through the Mori camp simultaneously. She cites reports that a man and a woman from a German NGO along with Afghans and Arabs were causing fires near the tents. All illegal migrants were informed in advance to pack up and leave.

In her interview she refers to the obstruction of the fire brigade to carry out their work.

“Firefighters and volunteers sit outside the migrant camp and wait to intervene if necessary. Many times during the weeks I was on the island there were fires. Most of the asylum seekers here in Moria show no respect and are extremely aggressive towards the police. Monday afternoon was particularly bad. The firefighters’ attempt to extinguish the fire was violently thwarted,” she said.

“They are violent and armed”

The activist states that from the next day after the arson, several guests of the migrant camp moved to the mountainous areas of the island.

“Residents of the surrounding villages are worried because some of those who left the Reception Center are violent and armed. They circulate in groups of five or ten people,” she said.

The journalist of the German magazine asks her what they are armed with.

She replies: “Some people have iron bars. They have all kinds of weapons in the camp. I have seen from swords to knives. There are also rumors of weapons from Erdoğan’s army.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the photographer refers to the presence of jihadists.

“There are a lot of jihadists here, strictly pious Muslims, even the Taliban. You can distinguish them from their Taliban clothes. It is a very specific way of dressing. They were shown to me by the residents of the camp,” she revealed.

The dirty role of NGOs

In her interview, Somer makes extensive reference to the dirty role of the executives of the Non-Governmental Organizations that are active in Lesvos.

She complains that the NGO Seawatch is involved not only in human trafficking but also in drug trafficking.

“Seawatch Antifa provides migrants with regular passports – illegally of course – so that they can then use the passports to leave the island and travel to the country with drugs in their luggage.”

“I’m ashamed to be German here,” says Rebecca Somer, adding: “There are an incredible number of German NGOs that behave as if they were the masters of this island and this country. I heard from two Germans that they even used drones to spy on a Greek military base and were arrested last week for that.”

Somer’s statements about the identity of immigrants also make an impression.

“Syrians are almost non-existent. Too many come from Africa. Many women were sitting in the camp, beautiful and well-groomed, with extensions and long nails. The vast majority we have here are Afghans, mainly from the Hazaras, who are also the main group of Afghans in Germany. Young boys with modern haircuts and mobile phones and often with stylish clothes.”

The shocking confession of the German photographer and activist has been widely reproduced on social media. Many Facebook users thank Somer for the revelations she shared with them.