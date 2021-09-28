Georgian ex-president says he will fly home despite jail threat

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, late on Monday announced plans to fly home on the day local elections are held this week in order to help “save the country” and called for post-election street protests, Reuters reported.

Saakashvili, now a citizen of Ukraine, has called on voters to support the opposition and after the closure of polling stations took to the street ‘to defend votes.’

He repeated that the municipal elections ‘are also a referendum crucial for the country,’ and ‘I cannot observe the situation remotely.’

Saakashvili claimed that his decision to return ‘is caused only by worries about Georgia and the country’s fate rather by his future political goals.’