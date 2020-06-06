George Floyd latest: Black Lives Matter protests spread across world Video

Protests have erupted in Australia, Brazil and elsewhere. Donald Trump earlier caused outrage by saying “this is a great day” for George Floyd.

Washington’s mayor calls for federal forces to leave the US capital

Demonstrators protest outside US consulates in Frankfurt and Hamburg

French police have banned a protest in front of the US embassy Saturday

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

07:37 A US judge ordered Denver police to halt their use of tear gas, stun grenades, plastic bullets and other “less-than-lethal” measures against protesters following a lawsuit filed by campaigners against police brutality. The police “failed in its duty to police its own,” said Judge R. Brooke Jackson.

Following the death of George Floyd in police custody last week, crowds gathered around the Colorado Capitol building to protest racism and police brutality. While the protests were mostly peaceful, some of the participants broke windows of the state Supreme Court building and a nearby museum, and several stores were looted.

In their lawsuit, four activists involved in the protests admitted that some participants “engaged in destructive behavior” but noted that the local police “engaged in injurious riot control tactics without issuing clear warning and orders to disperse.”

In the ruling, the judge said it was a “more than a fair trade” to have a store’s window broken instead of breaking a protester’s facial bones.

“These are peaceful demonstrators, journalists, and medics who have been targeted with extreme tactics meant to suppress riots, not to suppress demonstrations,” he said in the ruling.

Denver police spokesman Tyrone Campbell said the police would comply with the order.

06:58 The death of a five-year-old black boy triggered a protest in Brazil after the child fell to his death while entrusted to the care of a white woman.

Hundreds of protesters rallied against racism in the coastal city of Recife, echoing the outrage triggered by the killing of George Floyd in the US. Brazilian protesters displaying signs reading “Vidas negras importam”, the Portuguese version of the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

According to local media, the five-year-old lost his life after his mother took him to the apartment of her white employer on Tuesday. While the mother left to take the family dog for a walk, she left the child in the care of the other woman. Security camera footage shows the employer interacting with the boy as he stands inside an elevator, then pushing the button for the top floor and leaving him alone. After reaching the ninth floor of the high-rise building, the boy reportedly climbed out of the window and fell.

On Saturday, protesters marched from the local court to the building where the child lost his life.

“It’s important to be at this protest, because [the boy’s] life represents the reality of lots of other black kids, the children of domestic workers,” said protester Nathalia Ferreira. “He could have been any one of us.”

06:56 Thousands of Australians have taken to the streets in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and other cities to protest the killing of George Floyd and police treatment of Aboriginal people in the country. While the country still enforces social distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus, protesters in Sydney won a last-minute court decision allowing the march to proceed. The rally in Melbourne was banned, but the rally has still gone ahead. The participants chanted “No justice, no peace!” with some of them attempting to maintain distance while marching through Australia’s second most populous city, according to The Age daily.

Police in Brisbane handed out face masks with other officials providing hand sanitizer.

05:56 Here is a summary of the most recent key events linked with the killing of George Floyd:

Washington DC ended the state of emergency as the violence subsided at protests against police brutality. Mayor Muriel Bowser called on Trump to remove federal security forces from the national capital. In a show of support to the protesters, Bowser announced the city’s 16th street near the White House would be renamed to “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The slogan “Black Lives Matter” has also been painted on the street in giant block letters.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a knee to show solidarity with the protests at an anti-racism rally, while onlookers chanted: “Stand up to Trump! Stand up to Trump!” In France, police banned demonstrations that had been scheduled outside the US Embassy in Paris and on the lawns near the Eiffel Tower on Saturday. Other rallies in countries around the world are expected to proceed later on Saturday.

A group of UN human rights experts slammed “modern-day racial terror lynchings” they said African-Americans still face in the US, urging the government to tackle “systemic racism and racial bias” in the US criminal justice system and ensure accountability when police use excessive force.

The authorities in Minneapolis, where Floyd was choked to death while in police custody last week, officially ended its curfew and said they would start sending back state troopers and the members of the national guard. The city has pledged to forbid police chokeholds and require officers to intervene on any occasion they witness unauthorized force by another officer.

US President Donald Trump said that every American must receive “equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed.”

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying: ‘This is a great thing happening for our country.’ A great day for him, a great day for everybody,” Trump told reporters. “This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

03:35 Facebook said it had removed about 200 accounts linked to white supremacist groups from Instagram and Facebook. The US social media giant took the action as the groups had encouraged people to attend protests with weapons. The accounts were connected to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two far-right organizations.

Facebook said it was already monitoring activity on the accounts and removed them after it saw posts to exploit the protests against racism and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. The latest action follows the removal of some other accounts earlier this week which were trying to manipulate public opinion during elections in Africa and the Middle East. Some of the accounts were fake and had hundreds of followers.