George Clooney rejects Turkish Airlines $ 35 million ad

As it became known to SLIM news, George Clooney rejected the $ 35 million advertisements of “Turkish Airlines”.

It is said that everyone has a job to pay for it, but George Clooney is ready to argue with this idea. In his new interview, the Hollywood actor said that he refused a large honorarium that would be accepted by any other person. “I was offered $ 35 million for one day of airline advertising.

My wife and I decided it was not worth doing for them. My move was conditioned by a country that is an ally of ours, but it is very suspicious. So I thought that if it takes me even a minute to get that kind of money, it’s not worth it, ”said the Hollywood star, who has not previously ignored such lucrative advertising projects. For example, the Hollywood actor had been presenting the Nespresso brand for nearly two decades, earning $ 40 million, but this time George decided to argue with his beloved wife Amal Clooney, who is also his lawyer, and the couple unanimously decided to reject the country’s airlines : It is true that Clooney did not mention the name of the airline in the country, but American media found out that it was about Turkish “Turkish Airlines”.