General Onik Gasparyan did not offer to stop the war at the AK session on the 4th day of the war. AK has released the recording

Onik Gasparyan did not offer to stop the war during the 4th day of the Security Council session. This was reported by the Security Council in response to a statement by former Defense Minister David Tonoyan.

In response to former Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s interview with NEWS.am on May 5, the Security Council’s office considers it necessary to clarify the statement made in this interview, according to which Onik Gasparyan allegedly voiced the need to end the war on the fourth day of the war.

In connection with this assertion, we present the Security Council Resolution of 30.09.2020. Some excerpts from Onik Gasparyan’s report recorded at the sitting (see excerpt №1), in which Mr. Gasparyan particularly mentions: “Mr. Prime Minister, in fact, the situation is unchanged in terms of tactics, that is, the enemy has not made any progress …” “… In any case, the troops are fulfilling their task, in the morning we launched a small counterattack in the direction of Jabrail, we had success …”, concluding his speech, Onik Gasparyan noted. “This is the situation, we continue to fulfill our task and we will continue to fulfill it until the end.”

The Office of the Security Council once again published a recording of the declassified parts of the Security Council meeting of 30.09.2020, reaffirming that Onik Gasparyan had not made any proposal to end the war during the Security Council meeting on the fourth day of the war.