Geghamasar community head: Armenia Gegharkunik Province Jaghatsadzor village reservoir under Azerbaijan control

Most of Jaghatsadzor village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has no water, as the village reservoir is now under the control of Azerbaijan. Hakob Avetyan, the head of Geghamasar enlarged community, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Since May 12 when the enemies entered our territory without hindrance, the reservoir has been under enemy control. We can use the reservoir, but we are afraid that they poison the water to harm the residents,” Avetyan said.

According to him, Jaghatsadzor gets its water from nearby villages, and sometimes the villagers bring water with their own means.

“We cannot bring water from distant villages because it is connected with large sums of money. We need an alternative, and the community cannot resolve this issue with its own means, the participation of the government is necessary. We have petitioned to the government, too, on this issue, but there was no tangible result,” added Hakob Avetyan.