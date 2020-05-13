Garo Paylan’s strong reaction to Erdogan’s ‘sword leftover’ expression

HDPE Diyarbakır Armenian MP highlighted the Garo Shares in Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent scandals statement. In one of his last speeches, Erdogan used the words, “Although the numbers have decreased very much in our country, we still do not allow the sword-lefted terrorists who continue to exist to seek action.”

In response to this statement by Erdogan, Paylan made the following statements:

In his hateful speech last night, Erdogan again used the term “sword leftover”.

“Sword leftover” was invented for orphans like my grandmother who survived the Armenian Genocide.

Every time we hear it, our expression flies.

Unscrupulous expression …