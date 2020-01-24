Garo Paylan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

International women’s union of Hamshen has nominated Garo Paylan, Turkish legislator of Armenian descent, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Saida Ohanyan, Head of HAMSHENIAN Union said that the organization sent a letter to the Nobel Committee with a proposal to nominate Paylan, who devoted his whole life to protecting the rights of Armenians and other indigenous people of the region.

He is one of the few who took responsibility for protecting humanitarian rights, the rights of indigenous peoples, religious and national minorities, the the statement said adding that his efforts continue despite constant threats and pressure on his activities by nationalist and extremist forces supported by the authorities.

The Association urges all people and organizations defending the rights of women and, in general, human rights to support and join the initiative.