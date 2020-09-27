fbpx

Garo Paylan calls on Ankara to stop “fueling the fire” amid Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh

The ethnic Armenian opposition lawmaker of Turkey has called on Ankara to stop “fueling the fire” amid the Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh.

“Massive clashes are happening in Karabakh between Armenian-Azerbaijani forces. Our country [Turkey] must stop being the one who fuels this fire. There is no winner in this war. Let us take responsibility in ensuring ceasefire,” Paylan said on social media.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks.  The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed.

