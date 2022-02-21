GagruleLive Coverage of ARMENIAN AMERICAN MUSEUM CONCRETE POURING CEREMONY Video

By Wally Sarkeesian

Glendale, California Thursday, February 17, 2022 11:30AM

Glendale: The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California celebrated the concrete pouring of the historic project by hosting Concrete Pouring Ceremony at the construction

site of the landmark center. The ceremony featured an invocation led by religious leaders

special remarks by museum, government, and community leaders. The ceremony was a private”

event by invitation only.

The Armenian American Museum is a world class educational and cultural institution that is

currently under construction in the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will

offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary

Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to prompte

understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the

Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community,

educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace

cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice. “

