Gagrule.net project Donald Trump one Term President, Credit Ex-Republican

This was Never Trumpers and the Lincoln Project’s Stood and Fought … in”—the movement to protect American democracy from Donald Trump and to stop his reelection—and now we see the fruit of their fight

This was not Democrat win it was Republicans revolt to remove Donald Trump from power

With President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in he could well find himself in the dubious company of Martin Van Buren, William Taft, Herbert Hoover and Jimmy Carter. He might console himself that he’d also be in the same camp with revered one-termers like John Adams and his son John Quincy Adams, but that probably wouldn’t be much consolation. History does not provide much reassurance for Trump.

Rejection by the voters actually wasn’t the cause of many truncated presidential careers. In their first terms, William Harrison died and John F. Kennedy was assassinated.