Gagrule.net Name ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian American-Armenian Person of the Year 2019

By Wally Sarkeesian

During ANCA-WR conference in October Journalist Wally Sarkeesian has interviewed Mr. Aram Hamparian ANCA Executive Director, where he predicted that chance of congress recognizing Armenian Genocide is imminent. see Interview video bellow

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). In this role he serves as national advocacy organization’s point-person with the Administration, Congress, the media, and the Washington, DC foreign policy community.

In cooperation with regional offices, more than 50 local chapters, dozens of coalition partners, hundreds of community affiliates, and thousands of grassroots activists, he works daily on a broad range of legislative, policy, research, political, campaign, media, coalition, and community-related concerns. He has testified before Congress, lectured at the National Defense University, the Foreign Service Institute, and USAID, been quoted by the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, AP, and Reuters, and appeared on CNN, BBC, RT, Al Jazeera, and many other media outlets.