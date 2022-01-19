Gagrule.net Launch We demand Pashinyan’s Resignation now! Մենք հիմա պահանջում ենք Փաշինյանի հրաժարականը https://chng.it/2YLZFwsHmR

We call on all Armenians worldwide to sign this Petition demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s and his government’s resignation.

We need to reunify the Armenian Nation and undo Pashinyan’s divisive efforts: those who care for him vs. those who oppose him calling them blacks and whites, those who are in Artsakh vs. those who are in Armenia, and those who live in Armenia vs. those who live in the Diaspora.

Կոչ ենք անում աշխարհասփյուռ հայությանը ստորագրել այս հանրագիրը՝ պահանջելով Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի և նրա կառավարության հրաժարականը։

Nikol Pashinyan began his aggression on the Armenian Nation in 2008 by launching a massive violent attack in the streets of Yerevan. Ten people were killed, hundreds injured, and cars and buildings burned. But he failed to overthrow the government. He then got engaged in another takeover in 2018, under the guise of a “Velvet Revolution.” As a result of his mismanagement, he lost most of Artsakh and its surrounding seven regions. Thousands of Armenians were killed and wounded.

He signed a capitulation agreement on Nov. 2020 without consulting anyone: neither the Parliament nor the Constitutional Court nor the Foreign or Defense Ministers. After saying that he is NOT in charge of Artsakh, he agreed to give up Artsakh to Azerbaijan. As a defeatist and failed leader, he allowed Azerbaijan to conquer parts of the eastern border of Armenia ever since May 2021. He is now trying to give away Armenian historical rights by succumbing to Erdogan’s pressures to negotiate the opening of the Armenia-Turkey border. If we remain silent, we become complicit in Pashinyan’s devious scheme to destroy the Armenian Nation.

What Turkey was unable to accomplish, Pashinyan did. He succeeded in destroying Armenia from inside.

Despite Azerbaijan’s obvious resolute intentions, Armenia was hesitant to respond militarily during the 2020 War. On the first day of the War, men between 18 and 55 were barred from leaving Armenia. No general mobilization was announced, and no decision was made to send large numbers of Armenian regular army forces to Artsakh. From the beginning, the Armenian leadership tried to get out of the situation with half-steps, apparently hoping that the Artsakh forces would overcome the enemy’s attacks.

The Armenian Nation Must Unite and remove Pashinyan before further destruction.

Your signature today will save Armenia.

