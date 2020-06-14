Gagik Tsarukyan’s interrogation will continue tomorrow

Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of the Prosperous Armenia party’s eponymous faction, had a brief meeting with PAP deputies after an 8-hour interrogation at the National Security Service on June 14. Factor.am learned from its reliable sources that the events of June 14 were discussed during the meeting. The search of Tsarukyan’s private house, then the interrogation at the NSS. Tsarukyan was interrogated within the framework of several cases at once. It should be noted that the interrogation of the PAP leader will continue tomorrow. The issue of depriving Tsarukyan of parliamentary immunity through the National Assembly was also discussed at Tsarukyan’s brief meeting with the deputies. The PAP members think that the current processes are being carried out in that direction, and despite that, they do not intend to back down from their programs, that is, to achieve 100% change of government. It is not ruled out that tomorrow G. Tsarukyan’s supporters will gather near the NSS building to protest. Mary Martirosyan

