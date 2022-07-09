Gagik Tsarukyan says ‘nothing changes’ in his demand for Pashinyan’s resignation

The head of the Prosperous Armenia Party, Gagik Tsarukyan, said nothing has changed in his de resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan even after the end of the war.

“In June 2020, when I demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, I said that we have 4 months, we are in danger, and after 4 months the war began,” Tsarukyan said.

As for the government’s project regarding the compensation of duty debts of the Shangri La casino owned by Tsarukyan from the state budget, the head of the party did not elaborate.