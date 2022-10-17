From unconditional relationship to conditional relationship, Turkish FM: Equal status of ‘Lachin’ and ‘Zangezur’ corridors

The everyday new condition is added; there is a reason why they are called “TURKEY” because they are your friends today, your enemy Tomorrow

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the settlement of Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the Turkish newspaper Milliyet writes about it. Turkish FM pointed out that the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020 contains clauses that have to be implemented. “Azerbaijan insists that the “Lachin” and “Zangezur” corridors have the same status.

In addition, there are other projects to be implemented. A decision has been made to set up a committee to demarcate the border. This should be put into practice. Foreign ministers are assigned to work out a peace agreement,” Cavusoglu said. According to him, Turkey and Armenia have begun the process of normalizing relations, which is being implemented in coordination with Azerbaijan. “The settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations will contribute to the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations,” the minister stressed.