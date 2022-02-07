From democracy to dictatorship: Opposition MP slams arrest of judge Boris Bakhshiyan

Armenia is turning from a democracy into a dictatorship amid the “tacit support” from international organizations, lawyer,s and opposition Hayastan faction MP Aram Vardevanyan claims.

His comments came after a first instance court in Armenia’s southernmost Syunik Province on Monday ordered the arrest of judge Boris Bakhshiyan shortly after the latter ruled to release jailed opposition figure and war veteran Ashot Minasyan on bail.

He had also ordered the release of opposition Kajaran Mayor Manvel Paramazyan and Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan.

“One thing is crystal clear when it comes to the current authorities: a political order is carried out by the law enforcement agencies,” Vardevanyan wrote on Facebook.

“Immediately after the assignment of judge Bakhshiyan’s case, it was clear to the professional community that his arrest was imminent. It was inevitable because the current authorities cannot tolerate an independent judiciary, thus sending a message to all.

“Armenia is swiftly turning from a democracy into a dictatorship with the active support of international organizations. A judge was arrested amid at least the tacit support of the European Union in Armenia and other international organizations. This is obviously an unprecedented existential challenge to the law,” the deputy stated.