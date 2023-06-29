Friends of the ANCA Western Region Hold Successful Reception in Support of Congressman Adam Schiff’s US Senate Campaign

(Glendale, California) — On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Friends of the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region (ANCA Western Region), hosted a reception in support of Congressman Adam Schiff’s US Senate campaign. Throughout his career in Congress, Rep. Schiff has been a tireless advocate for the Armenian-American community, consistently standing up for justice and human rights for the people of Armenia and Artsakh. In February, the ANCA Western Region endorsed Schiff for United States Senate.

The reception was held at the Glen Arden Club in Glendale to support Congressman Schiff’s campaign efforts and to give members of the community the opportunity to meet the Congressman and discuss issues of concern. The event was attended by nearly one hundred supporters, donors, community leaders including Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate of the Western Prelacy and members of the Prelacy Board of Trustees, representatives of leading Armenian-American community organizations including the Armenian Cultural Foundation Board and Chapters, the Armenian Educational Foundation, the Armenian American Museum, SEIU Armenian Caucus, and ANCA Western Region Board, staff, committees and interns. Schiff represents California’s 30th congressional district, which is centered in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles and includes Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank, West Hollywood, and other Los Angeles neighborhoods, many of which are cities that house large populations of Armenian-American constituents.

“We’re very proud and happy to have, amongst us, Congressman Adam Schiff. For over two decades now, Congressman Schiff has been a true champion of the Armenian Cause in Congress. He has been our voice, the voice of our community in the Federal government. He has persistently and consistently advocated for our Cause,” said ANCA Western Region Board Chair, Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “During these difficult times when the Armenian Nation is in deep crisis, when Artsakh and Armenia are facing existential threats from our enemies, Adam Schiff has once again taken the lead, advocating within the State Department, the Executive Branch, offering and leading many resolutions in Congress in order to bring our issues to the forefront. It is largely due to this advocacy that the Federal government has taken a very proactive role in leading negotiations, and it is up to us as Armenian-Americans to call on our government to use this role to advocate for true American ideals of democracy, human rights and self-determination – the same ideals that the Armenian People also deserve and espouse.”

Congressman Schiff has served for many years in leading the bipartisan Congressional Armenian Caucus, and currently serves as one of its co-chairs, advocating with successive U.S. Administrations for the Armenian Cause. He stood shoulder to shoulder with over 166,000 Armenian-Americans at the Centennial Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Los Angeles in 2015, where he vowed to continue his mission in pursuing justice for the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide. His persistent efforts in this regard finally came to fruition in 2019 when the U.S. Congress officially recognized the Armenian Genocide. The ANCA Western Region maintains an excellent relationship with the Congressman, having recognized him multiple times for championing Armenian-American issues, including his Advocate for Justice Award at the 2022 ANCA Western Region Awards Gala.

Consistently representing the largest concentration of Armenian-Americans in the United States since 2001, he has been a leading voice in Congress for every aspect of the Armenian Cause, including advocating for increased aid to Armenia and Artsakh and holding Azerbaijan accountable for its anti-Armenian aggression. In addition, he has been a strong supporter of the U.S.- Armenia Strategic Partnership and has worked to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries. After Congressman Schiff laid the groundwork for congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide, President Biden’s full recognition followed in 2021 – the first-ever formal recognition by any President of the United States.

Most recently, on the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Congressman Adam Schiff introduced a bold resolution recognizing the independence of Artsakh and right of its people to self-determination, while simultaneously condemning Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against the Armenian people.

“Thank you to the ANCA Western Region for your extraordinary leadership. You serve as a tremendous advocate, and the community is fortunate to have an organization that is so capable, so articulate, so passionate and devoted in that position. I want to thank the (Armenian-American) community for your support, and for welcoming me as part of your family. I will continue to use my platform in the United States Senate to represent you and to advocate for the Armenian People because I believe that the United States has a moral obligation to prevent genocide, to prevent ethnic cleansing and to protect human rights and the right to self-determination which is so important especially for the Armenians of Artsakh,” said Representative Schiff.

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA Western Region advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

