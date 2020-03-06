Friday: Coronavirus in the US Update

Nurses are warning that their hospitals are not prepared for major outbreaks. Of the 6,500 who took a survey by the National Nurses United union, less than half said their employergave them the information needed to identify potential cases and respond to them.

Maryland reported its first coronavirus cases late last night.Three people contracted the virus while traveling overseas: a husband and wife in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. The three had reportedly been on a cruise ship.



The University of Washington is closing all its classroomsand students will study and take exams remotely for the remainder of the winter quarter, which ends on March 20. Washington state has been at the center of the outbreak in the US, but universities around the country may soon follow its lead, the New York Times reports.



The 2020 South by Southwest conference and festivals have been canceled. “This is a medical and data-driven decision,” Austin city officials said when announcing the cancellation.

South Korea’s response to the crisis appears to be a model for the rest of the world. It’s had the biggest outbreak outside of China, but has not shut down cities or imposed strict limits on movement. Instead, if focused on a massive testing program: Hundreds of thousands of people have been tested so far, Bloomberg News reports, and it’s getting results, with lower mortality rates and a drop in the number of new cases.

Source: Buzzfeed