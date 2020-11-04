FRESNO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTED A NEW RESOLUTION ON RECOGNITION OF ARTSAKH REPUBLIC

FRESNO – On November 3rd, five members of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the acts of violence against Artsakh and Armenia and calling upon the United States Congress to support an immediate ceasefire, and reaffirming its support for a free and independent Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh).In the resolution, the supervisors stated that Turkey and Azerbaijan have attacked Artsakh and Armenia, targeting non-combatant civilians, threatening the security and sovereignty of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) through hostile acts.The document also states that in April 2013, the County of Fresno became the first County in the State of California to officially recognize the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh). In that resolution, the Supervisors of the Fresno County noted that Artsakh is a historic Armenian province and has since maintained all the characteristics of a free country, despite continued attacks by Azerbaijan.Prior to the adoption of this document, on October 12th, the Council of the City of Fresno adopted a resolution recognizing Artsakh as a free and independent country.

The document also stated that Turkey and Azerbaijan have begun attacking Artsakh and Armenia, targeting civilians, using suicide drones and ISIS mercenaries, with the mission of continuing genocide.The Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian commended the efforts of Berj Apkarian, the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno and requested him to convey his profound gratitude to the Fresno County Supervisors and Fresno City Councilmembers.

ՖՐԵԶՆՈՅԻ ՄԱՐԶԻ ԿԱՌԱՎԱՐԻՉՆԵՐԻ ԽՈՐՀՈՒՐԴԸ ՄԻԱՁԱՅՆ ՆՈՐ ԲԱՆԱՁԵՎ Է ԸՆԴՈՒՆԵԼ ԱՐՑԱԽԻ ՀԱՆՐԱՊԵՏՈՒԹՅԱՆ ՃԱՆԱՉՄԱՆ ՎԵՐԱԲԵՐՅԱԼ

ՖՐԵԶՆՈ – Նոյեմբերի 3-ին Ֆրեզնոյի մարզի կառավարիչների խորհրդի հինգ անդամները բանաձև են ընդունել, որում խորհուրդը դատապարտում է Արցախի և Հայաստանի նկատմամբ վայրագությունները, ԱՄՆ Կոնգրեսին կոչ է անում աջակցել զինադադարի անհապաղ հաստատմանը և վերահաստատում է իր աջակցությունը ազատ և անկախ Արցախի Հանրապետությանը։Բանաձևում Ֆրեզնոյի կառավարիչները նշում են, որ Թուրքիան և Ադրբեջանը հարձակվել են Արցախի և Հայաստանի վրա՝ թիրախավորելով խաղաղ բնակչությանը և թշնամական գործողություններով վտանգելով Արցախի Հանրապետության ինքնիշխանությունն ու անվտանգությունը։Փաստաթղթում արձանագրվում է նաև, որ 2013 թվականի ապրիլին Ֆրեզնոն դարձել է Կալիֆորնիայի առաջին մարզը, որը պաշտոնապես ճանաչել է Արցախի Հանրապետության անկախությունը։ Այդ բանաձևում Ֆրեզնոյի մարզի կառավարիչները նշել էին, որ ԼՂ-ը պատմականորեն հայկական տարածք է, որը, ի հեճուկս Ադրբեջանի հարձակումների, պահպանել է ազատ երկրի բոլոր հատկանիշները։Հիշեցնենք, որ ս․թ․ հոկտեմբերի 12-ին Արցախի անկախության ճանաչման բանաձև էր ընդունել Ֆրեզնոյի քաղաքային խորհուրդը։ Փաստաթղթում նշվում էր, որ Թուրքիան և Ադրբեջանը հարձակվել են Արցախի և Հայաստանի խաղաղ բնակչության վրա՝ կիրառելով անօդաչու թռչող սարքեր և ներգրավելով ISIS-ի ահաբեկիչների՝ ցեղասպանությունը շարունակելու ակնհայտ առաքելությամբ։Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը գոհունակություն է հայտնել Ֆրեզնոյում ՀՀ պատվավոր հյուպատոս Պերճ Աբգարյանի ջանքերի առնչությամբ և խնդրել վերջինիս փոխանցել Ֆրեզնոյի մարզի կառավարիչներին և Ֆրեզնոյի քաղաքապետին ու քաղաքային խորհրդի անդամներին իր խորին երախտիքը։