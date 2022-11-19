French Senate considers Artsakh native Armenian land: Sarkis Tsaturyan

Paris has openly made it clear to the kingpin of the Baku gangs, Aliyev, that the French consider Artsakh to be native Armenian land, and the actions of the Baku-Turkish aggressors they qualify as war crimes that require trial in the UN International Criminal Court, the Editor-in-Chief of the Realist News Agency believes.

By Sarkis Tsaturyan

PARIS (Realist English). France considers the Artsakh issue unresolved and undertakes to continue its mediation efforts. This was announced on November 15 by the Minister of Foreign Trade of France Olivier Becht, addressing the senators. “The issue of Artsakh has not been settled. I assure you that France will continue its mediation efforts aimed at resolving the Artsakh issue and establishing lasting peace,” Becht said during his speech in the Senate. On November 15, the French Senate almost unanimously adopted a resolution calling on the government of Emmanuel Macron to impose sanctions against the kingpin of the Baku minisultanate, Ilham Aliyev, and his entourage. The parliamentarians call on the Elysee Palace to initiate the seizure of assets of the leaders of the Azerbaijani regime, recognize the independence of Artsakh and provide military assistance to Armenia to strengthen its defense capability in the face of the occupation policy of Baku-Turkish colonialism. The Editor-in-Chief of the Realist News Agency Sarkis Tsaturyan positively assessed the adoption of the resolution, thanking Paris for the support of Armenia and the Armenian people: “For the first time in the last two years, the Senate unanimously proposed to the Elysee Palace to impose sanctions against the kingpin of the Baku Minisultanate and his entourage. We are talking only about personal sanctions — the seizure of personal assets. Now it’s up to Emmanuel Macron. I think his government will save this resolution to put pressure on Baku. Perhaps the most important thing in the discussions of the French Senate is that Paris openly made it clear to the kingpin of the Baku gangs, Aliyev, that the French consider Artsakh to be native Armenian land, and the actions of the Baku—Turkish aggressors are qualified by them as war crimes that require trial in the UN International Criminal Court. The Artsakh issue is not closed, as Aliyev and his accomplices say. The Artsakh issue is just being opened…”. According to Tsaturyan, the Armenian issue has also exposed the contradictions between Paris and Brussels: “I listened carefully to the speeches of the senators and came to the following conclusion: there are insurmountable contradictions between Paris and Brussels. Each of the speakers recalled the European Commission’s deal to increase gas imports from Baku. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Macron will have to act radically: either to adjust the EU to France, or in foreign policy to act in isolation from the European Commission”.

