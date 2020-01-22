French-Armenian Jeanne Barseghian running for Strasbourg mayor

French politician and environmentalist of Armenian descent Jeanne Barseghian has entered the race for mayor of Strasbourg, France.

She is heading the list of France’s Europe Ecology – The Greens party, which achieved good gains during the May 2019 municipal elections.

Jeanne Barseghian is 39 years old. As a candidate of The Greens, her key focus is the climate and fight against inequality.

In a video presenting herself, the French-Armenian candidate says she loves French pop music and classical music, particularly Franz Schubert.

Strasbourg will host municipal elections from 15-22 March. So far 8 candidates have announced their decisions to run for mayor.