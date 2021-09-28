Freedom House: “We call on the Armenian authorities to immediately stop the application of the unconstitutional law criminalizing defamation.”

The authoritative human rights organization Freedom House has expressed concern over the criminal case filed against a Facebook user for insulting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a comment.

The organization wrote about this on its Facebook page, emphasizing that this is just two months after the parliament passed amendments criminalizing “serious insults” against government officials, which means a clear degradation of democratic norms in Armenia, including freedom of speech. :

“We call on the Armenian authorities to immediately end the use of this unconstitutional law criminalizing defamation,” the organization said.