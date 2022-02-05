Freedom House: We call on parliament to revoke this law that violates principles enshrined in the Armenian Constitution

Freedom House notes with great concern the first criminal conviction of an Armenian citizen under the new provision of the Criminal Code criminalizing “serious insults” against government officials. This is stated in a post on the Facebook page of this non-profit organization. The post continues as follows:

“The enforcement of this legislation, which has resulted in the initiation of over 260 criminal cases in 2022 alone, signifies a clear degradation of democratic norms in Armenia and creates a chilling effect for free expression. We call on the parliament to revoke this law that so brazenly violates the principles enshrined in the Armenian Constitution, the country’s OSCE commitments and the European Convention on Human rights to which it is party.”