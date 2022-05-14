fbpx

Freedom House urges Armenian police to refrain from using disproportionate force against protesters

Rights group Freedom House has expressed concern over violence taking place during opposition protests in Armenia.

“We are disturbed by violence taking place during protests targeting journalists, public figures, and ordinary citizens in Armenia. We appeal to the people to exercise their fundamental rights peacefully and call on the police to refrain from using disproportionate force,” it said in a tweet on Friday.

“The Armenian authorities and the opposition must respect the unobstructed functioning of democratic and human rights institutions, including civil society and the media, necessary to guarantee the rights of all citizens in the line with democratic norms and standards,” the watchdog added.

