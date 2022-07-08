Freedom House calls on Armenia’s premier to hold open, transparent press conferences

“Freedom House also urges the Armenian Prime Minister to take the concerns of the media seriously and leverage direct communication channels including through open and transparent press conferences to ensure a healthy functioning democracy,” Freedom House added.

“The Armenian authorities should support the independent media and civil society by maintaining an active dialogue with them and the people to counteract disinformation that poses threat to Armenian democracy around crucial topics for the country,” Freedom House concluded.

Freedom House welcomes the decriminalization of “grave insults” in Armenia and the government’s commitment to broad consultation on media legislation reflected in a Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Armenian Government and civil society organizations. Freedom House stated about this on Twitter.