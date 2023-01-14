Freedom House again calls on Azerbaijan to immediately stop the blockade of the Lachin Corridor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The international human rights organization Freedom House once again called on Azerbaijan to immediately stop the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and called on the international community to support the lifting of the blockade. ARMENPRESS reports, Freedom House said in two Twitter posts.

The organization first noted that Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor for more than a month is creating a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as vital supplies dwindle.

“We call again for Azerbaijan to immediately end the blockage. We call on the international community to support the lifting of the blockade and a return to negotiations without coercion. The rights, security, and well-being of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh must be ensured.” said Freedom House.

Since December 12, 2022 Azerbaiajn keeps the only highway connecting Artsakh to the world, the Lachin Corridor, closed, citing false environmental reasons. In addition, on January 9, an accident was recorded in the 33rd km of the only high-voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia. The accident occured in the Aghavno-Berdzor section. Azerbaijan does not allow restoration works to be carried out.

In Artsakh, internet connection supply was also interrupted from January 12. The cable was damaged in the very part of the Lachin Corridor, where the Azerbaijani pseudo-environmentalists are stationed. And only on January 13, thanks to the negotiations conducted by the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh, the technical specialists of “Karabakh Telecom” Company were able to go to the place of the accident and carry out appropriate work on the spot to restore the damaged part of the cable. Internet connection has been restored in the entire territory of the Republic of Artsakh.

