Franck Papazian: The lies of the Armenian Prime Minister’s Cabinet!

The Cabinet of the Armenian Prime Minister justified my ban on entering the territory of Armenia.

While a few days ago, the security services of the Republic of Armenia (AAZ) had stated that the reasons for my ban had to do with my privacy, this morning, the services of the Prime Minister stated that my ban stay motivated by my participation at the protest that took place on June 1, 2021, on the occasion of the arrival of the Prime Minister in Paris. Since June 1, 2021. Visited at least 4 times in Armenia.

The Prime Minister’s services obviously can’t provide proof of their claim as I didn’t attend this rally. They are lying. I will take all legal measures to defend myself and be restored in my right to return to Armenia. The lie of the Armenian Prime Minister’s Cabinet. Armenian Prime Minister’s Cabinet justifies my ban on entering Armenia’s territory.

A few days ago, the security services of the Republic of Armenia announced that the reasons for my ban are related to my personal life, this morning the services of the Prime Minister stated that my ban on my residence was due. My participation in the demonstration on June 1, 2021, on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit to Paris. Since June 1, 2021, I have been to Armenia at least 4 times.The PM services obviously don’t provide evidence of their claim as I didn’t attend this demonstration. They lie. I will take all legal steps to defend myself and restore my right to return to Armenia.