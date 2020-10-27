France urges EU to adopt measures against Turkey at next summit

PARIS (Reuters) – France urged fellow European Union leaders on Tuesday to adopt measures against Turkey, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan questioned French President Emmanuel Macron’s mental health and called for a boycott of French goods.

“France is united and Europe is united. At the next European Council, Europe will have to take decisions that will allow it to strengthen the power balance with Turkey to better defend its interests and European values,” Trade Minister Franck Riester told lawmakers, without elaborating.