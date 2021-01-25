France: Shooting took place at the St. Sahak and St. Mesrop Cultural Center in Marseille

The shooting took place at the St. Sahak and St. Mesrop Cultural Center in Marseille. The incident took place on January 24 at 18:40. “This is one of the most symbolic centers in Armenia.

More than 250 children study in the hall every week. My anxiety is boundless. I am confident that the French government will guarantee further safe operation to ensure. We are unbreakable, “said Karen Khurshudyan, President of Abovyan College, in a conversation with” Hayern Aysor “. After the incident, the police visited and investigated the scene. The gunman broke the second-floor window where a piano lesson was being held. There are no casualties.

The president of the Cultural Center filed a complaint in connection with the incident police. The Cultural Center is the headquarters of the Coordination of Armenian Organizations. During the Artsakh war, it coordinated the humanitarian aid sent from Marseilles to the south of the country to Armenia. Similar incidents have taken place in Berlin, San Francisco, Paris and Dessin, when the statue of Komitas and the Genocide Memorial were vandalized. The Turkish extreme nationalist group “Gray Wolves” was involved in these operations, which was disbanded in France.