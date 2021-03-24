France offers Greece anti-aircraft, anti-submarine frigates free of charge in new deal

France has offered to give the Greek navy two first-class frigates, the “Jean Bart” (anti-aircraft warfare) and the “Latouche-Tréville” (anti-submarine warfare) free of charge, Greek City Times reported, citing La Tribune.

The French Navy will hand over these two vessels if Athens chooses France through its international call for tenders to build new frigates for the Greek Navy.

Beyond the purchase of four new frigates and the modernisation of its four German-made MEKO frigates, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos also included in his tender for two used ships that are “ready” and “in good condition” for temporary use.

This will be “an intermediate solution” while awaiting the commissioning of the new frigates which will take seven or eight years to construct.

Paris, as La Tribune writes, has found a solution which could satisfy Greece and does not upset the French navy too much.