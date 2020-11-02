France bans #Turkish Terrorist ultra-nationalist ‘Grey Wolves’ group in ongoing row with Ankara

The French authorities have reportedly banned the Turkish ultra-nationalist ‘Grey Wolves’ group, amid Paris’ ongoing diplomatic row with Ankara.

According to the AFP, the French Minister of Interior Gérald Darmanin made the statement about banning the ultra-nationalist group.

This move by Paris comes just days after the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the National Armenian Memorial Centre in Décines, France, were desecrated, with yellow spray paint inscription of the initials of Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan and signed by the Grey Wolves.

Turkey has yet to comment on this latest move by the French authorities.