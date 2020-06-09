Four-Part Partnership Leads to Expansion of Kindergarten in Noyemberyan

Trust and a strong partnership can help accomplish many positive

things. This was demonstrated when World Vision, Focus on Children Now, The Noyemberyan Municipality and The Paros Foundation joined forces to address a shortage of kindergarten space at the Noyemberyan Kindergarten #2.

Noyemberyan is a border city located in the northern portion of Armenia’s Tavush Region. The results of this partnership included the complete reconstruction of a third building on campus, which will now accommodate more than 50 additional children in two newly expanded groups.

The Paros Foundation was approached last year by the Noyemberyan Municipality with a request to help fund the reconstruction of the third building at Kindergarten #2. World Vision had already committed to provide support for the construction materials. Focus on Children Now had agreed to provide needed furniture for the children. What was needed was funding for labor for the construction work. The Paros Foundation agreed to accept the responsibility of overseeing and implementing the building’s reconstruction. The Noyemberyan Municipality provided funding and support for demolition, sewer connections and one-half of the heating system-related expenses.

The Paros Foundation was launched in 2006 and has implemented more than $7.7 million worth of projects in Armenia through its unique model of philanthropy and community partnership. These projects are located throughout the country with the majority of work focused in Gyumri and in the Tavush Region, along the border with Azerbaijan. Thanks to the generous support of the Strauch Kulhanjian Family, all administrative expenses are underwritten, allowing 100% of donor contributions to be allocated in their entirety to the projects. “The project we implemented at the Noyemberyan Kindergarten #2 is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when organizations partner to support a single cause. Each partner organization brought to this project what they do best and together, along with our individual donors, we have made a tremendous positive impact for the children and community in Noyemberyan. “



– Peter Abajian, Executive Director