Four Iranian lawmakers test positive for Coronavirus

Four Iranian lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus amid the rapid spread of the outbreak, Radio Liberty reported. Mohammad Ali Vakili, a member of the parliamentary presidium, said in a tweet on February 28 that four of 30 lawmakers in the Majlis, or parliament, tested positive for the virus.

Several other top Iranian officials have also contracted the virus, including Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for women and family affairs, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirshi, the source reminded.

The announcement about the four legislators came as the official number of deaths linked to the new coronavirus jumped by eight to 34 over the past 24 hours, with 388 people testing positive — an increase of 143 on the previous day.