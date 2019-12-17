Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates gets 45 days in jail after cooperation in lobbying case

By Pete Williams,

WASHINGTON — Rick Gates, the former deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump and ex-business-partner of Paul Manafort, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail and three years’ probation.

“I greatly regret the mistakes I’ve made, and I have worked hard to honor my commitment to make amends,” he told the court. His lawyers urged Federal District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson to impose a lenient sentence of probation only, with no time behind bars, because of Gates’ extensive cooperation with federal prosecutors. The government did not oppose that request.

But the judge sentenced him to jail time and said he could serve it intermittently, on weekends. Under federal guidelines, he could have faced a sentence of nearly five years in prison. She also ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine, even though his lawyers said he is essentially broke, in addition to 300 hours of community service.

Gates and Manafort, who served as President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, were the first former Trump campaign officials to be charged by former special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors, accused of evading taxes and violating federal lobbying laws by concealing millions of dollars they earned representing pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine. Manafort was convicted after a jury trial in Alexandria, Virginia, and pleaded guilty to related charges in a separate case in Washington. He is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence in federal prison.