Former top officers of Armenia National Security Service among attendees of Robert Kocharyan’s rally

Several well-known figures were attending the first rally of the Armenia bloc led by second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan yesterday, and among the spotted figures were representatives of the recently established Union of Reserve Officers of the National Security Service NGO Mikayel Hambardzumyan (former Director of the National Security Service), Hrant Yepiskoposyan (former first Deputy Director of the National Security Sevice), Vrezh Arzumanyan (former Deputy Director of the National Security Service).

A few ex-officers of the National Security Service, who are members of the NGO, were also attending the meeting. The fact that these longstanding officers of the National Security Service attended the Armenia bloc’s rally at Freedom Square already shows that they see a serious problem in terms of national security and believe Robert Kocharyan can solve the situation.