Former state assemblyman Katcho Achadjian dead at 68

By Wally Sarkeesian

Katcho Achadjian, best known for serving three terms on the California State Assembly, has died. He was 68 years old.

Achadjian, who was suffering from health issues, died on March 5.

Passionate about San Luis Obispo County, Achadjian was a man known for getting things done. Achadjian was a proud man and rightfully so, considering his life’s accomplishments.

Born in Lebanon to Armenian parents, Achadjian immigrated to the United States in 1971 and became a U.S. citizen in 1982.

After his graduation from Cal Poly, Achadjian opened several businesses in the South County.

In 1998, voters elected Achadjian to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, where he served until his election to the Assembly in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Araxie Achadjian and children Nyri Achadjian and Hratch Achadjian.