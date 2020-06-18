Former Prosperous Armenia Party MP charged under case of electoral bribe

Former deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Abraham Manukyan has been charged under the criminal case being investigated by the National Security Service. This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan informed in response to an inquiry from Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Abrahamyan stated that the preliminary investigation body has filed a motion with the court to select arrest as a pre-trial measure. The motion has yet to be examined.

The charge has been brought under part 2 of Articles 38-154.2 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (assisting in giving a bribe personally or through a mediator for voting in favor or against a particular political party or candidate or refusing to participate in elections or voting for one of the political parties or candidates more than once).