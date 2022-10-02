Former Ombudsman: Armenia must immediately apply to International Criminal Court

Armenia should immediately apply to the International Criminal Court, at least at this stage, recognizing the jurisdiction of the court for a certain period of time, Arman Tatoyan, a former human rights activist in Armenia and director of the Center for Law and Justice of the Tatoyan Foundation, wrote on his Facebook.

“The priority is the issue of international criminal responsibility of the leaders of the Azerbaijani authorities, army and special services. The international criminal prosecution of these individuals, even if only the initiation of this process, can have a preventive value.

Given the ongoing massive war crimes of Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia, this should have been done long ago.

Only appeals and demands to the outside world do not achieve the necessary results in these cases. Concrete mechanisms must be implemented,” he wrote.