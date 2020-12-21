Former Obama Defense Secretary Urges Biden to Step Up U.S. Pressure on Erdogan

Robert Gates writes in New York Times that Turkey, a fellow NATO member, must also be held to account for its actions in Libya and Syria

WASHINGTON – Former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates urged the incoming Biden administration to take a tougher stance with Turkey, suggesting further punitive steps could be taken against its fellow NATO member following its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

Gates’ comments, published in a New York Times opinion piece on Friday, stated that the purchase, which came after repeated American warnings, “must have costs. (Recently imposed sanctions are a good start.)”