Former MP: November 26 may become one of the most decisive days in Armenia’s history

November 26 may become one of the most decisive days in the history of Armenia, Sofia Hovsepyan, a former lawmaker and member of the Liberation Movement initiative group, said in a Facebook post on Thursday, referring to the talks to be held by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan in Sochi.

The meeting will reportedly address, among other things, the issue of the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“For many, it will be just a regular day, but for me, it may be one of the most difficult and decisive days in Armenian history,” she wrote.

“The country’s prime minister will hold a meeting to agree on a document acceptable to him; a document that will be an obituary of the history of Tavush, Ararat, Syunik, and Vayodzor Provinces of Armenia, as well as Artsakh.

“Go ahead, sit still and spread disinformation, denigrating the actions of others, but I cannot sit idly by as I do not want to be ashamed tomorrow, looking your children in the eye. I will live in this country – in my homeland. I will always visit the Yerablur Military Pantheon and burn incense there. I will not allow the Turks, who walk on the blood of our victims, now to come and desecrate their graves,” the former MP said.

She urged people to join their fight against the signing of the document on the border demarcation and delimitation.