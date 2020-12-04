Former CIA Chief John Brennan: Netanyahu Is Not an Ethical Man, for sure

As he publishes a dramatic memoir covering nearly 40 years of service to the U.S., former CIA chief John Brennan talks about Netanyahu, Biden – and voting Communist Share in Facebook

John Brennan’s first encounter with Israel left a distinctly unfavorable impression. On a cold winter night in December 1975, the 20-year-old, who had just visited Jordan, arrived at the Allenby Bridge to enter Israel as a tourist. Brennan, an American student at the American University in Cairo, wanted to see the Holy Land and learn about Israel and the region in depth. At passport control he asked an Israeli soldier who was on duty not to stamp his passport, so he would be able to continue his travels in the Middle East unhindered. “Don’t tell me what to do,” was the impolite retort – some would say the characteristic response, reflecting the feeling