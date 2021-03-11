fbpx

Former Armenian regional governor announces new party ‘in fight against Pashinyan regime’

The former regional governor of Syunik on Wednesday announced the launch of a new political party in a move which he claimed to be part of an anti-government campaign “to oust the current regime”. tert.am

“My team members and I have created the Rebirth Armenia party; that rebirth is necessary for our country today,” Vahe Hakobyan said in a televised interview with the Fifth Channel.

Expressing his team’s support to all the political forces and individuals pursuing the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “as a top agenda issue”, he also stressed the need of stepping up public pressure to achieve his “maximum rapid removal”.

