Former Armenian MP Naira Zohrabyan sets up an NGO

Former Armenian MP Naira Zohrabyan has set up a non-governmental organization, she said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“As I have stated, I will continue to be at the forefront and with my supporters and colleagues we are starting the Security and Democracy NGO,” she wrote.

“Our agenda is broad, including human rights, naturally, the issues of prisoners of war and missing persons, political monitoring, issues of democracy and security,” Zohrabyan said, adding the organization will not serve the political interests of any force and will monitor both the government’s and the opposition’s activates.

“Yes, it is going to be difficult to make our voice heard amid this pervasive absurdity, falsehood, populism, lies, great public depression and disappointment. But we are going to give it a try,” she said, stating the June 20 snap elections not only failed to resolve the country’s systemic problems, but also further deepened them.