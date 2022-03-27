Former Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan took to Twitter to criticize the UN and the European Union.

“Yesterday and today there was a significant escalation in the east of Nagorno Karabakh. Azerbaijan violates ceasefire by using unmanned aerial vehicles, including “Bayraktar”. “3 victims and 14 wounded in Artsakh,” he wrote. “Artsakh has been without gas for more than two weeks in cold weather. The conditions are close to a humanitarian catastrophe. Azerbaijan deliberately delays the repair of the gas pipeline feeding Artsakh under its control.

The world is incredibly blind. “There is nothing new in this,” Mnatsakanyan wrote, adding that these recent events testify to the continuing existential threat to the people of Artsakh. “Their struggle has always been for survival and security on their land. Artsakh under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan will mean Nagorno Karabakh without Armenians. “Baku has never hidden that goal.” “At the same time, the UN Office in Azerbaijan and Vladanka Andrea [UN Representative in Azerbaijan – are having a party with her guests in Shushi, when a few kilometers down the hill, the Armenians of Stepanakert are in a difficult situation. The message is impressive: UN staff celebrates humanitarian terrorism, ethnic cleansing. It’s heartbreaking. ” [See also: The Armenians of Artsakh are in the cold, and the UN is celebrating a holiday in Shushi]. “And the UN spokesman is enlightening the world և [UN Secretary General] Antonio Guterres, urging the parties to refrain from any action that could aggravate the situation… Seriously? ‘ Which parties is he urging? Are they urging the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh not to cause their own humanitarian catastrophe? So that they do not open fire on themselves and do not use drones? It is at such moments that silence is more valuable.

” Continuing, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan criticized the European Union. “Toivo Klaar from the EU [EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus – in his tweet welcomes the active involvement of the Azerbaijani authorities in the repair of the pipeline. This is the limit of delusion. The boy has never been to Stepanakert, but he seems to be very kind to Baku. “Bothsideism is his tendency in the issue of the suffering of Armenians in Artsakh.” “One must be blind not to see the risk that Azerbaijan is taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine, bringing more murders and suffering in Artsakh. This risk is materializing. “