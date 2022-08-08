Former ambassador-at-large: For the first time in history ‘Armenian’ authorities forcibly displace Armenians

Aravot.am asked Ambassador Davit Shahnazaryan, the former ambassador-at-large of the President of Armenia, his position regarding the events taking place in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the past one week—and considering the fact that he was actively engaged in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Shahnazaryan, however, limited himself to just one sentence in this regard.

“For the first time in history, the ‘Armenian’ authorities are forcibly displacing Armenians in order to cede territory to the enemy [i.e., Azerbaijan],” he said.