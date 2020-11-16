Foreign Ministry spox: Renouncing Shushi has never been on the agenda of peace talks

The issue of giving up the town of Shushi has not been discussed at any stage of the Artsakh peace process, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Her comments came after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement made at the National Assembly in response to a question by Tatevik Hayrapetyan from the My Step bloc.

“My contacts in the past two and a half years have left no doubt that the prevention of the war would unequivocally have implied the Armenian side’s renunciation of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and the demand for mechanisms to clarify its status in the foreseeable future, as well as Shushi,” the premier said.