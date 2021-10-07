For years Pashinyan Used loudspeaker terrorised Armenian street now the public are not Allowed to use it?

Police disrupt ARF youths’ protest outside Armenia government building

A group of members from the student union of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party are protesting in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.

One of them stated—over the loudspeaker—that their protest was against PM Nikol Pashinyan’s statement—made during a meeting with the Armenian community in Lithuania—that nothing had been built in Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the last 30 years.

Meanwhile, the police officers approached the young man with the loudspeaker and apprehended him, saying that he was disturbing public order.

Earlier, it had become known that the organizers of this demonstration had been contacted by the police, and told that if loudspeakers were to be used during the protest, its participants would be apprehended.

A picketer told reporters that they had come just to raise their voices, to inform that many buildings had been built in Shushi in the last 30 years, but that the police had apprehended their friend for speaking over a loudspeaker.

It is noteworthy that the Police special forces apprehended this young ARF member at the very moment of giving an interview to reporters, not allowing him to finish his words. But he was not with a loudspeaker at the time.