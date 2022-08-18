For this man, the life of an Armenian is not worth a penny

I want to present to you a small part of today’s government session.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asks a question to the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Armen Pambukhchyan.

-Mr. Pambukhchyan, do I understand correctly that at this moment our assumption is that we can have one body under the rubble?

Yes, Mr. Prime Minister, but also taking into account the fact that the citizen in question was in the epicenter zone, that is, the shock wave was there, as well as that fire and that steam during these days, it will be quite difficult to find the citizen in question.

Very good…

Let’s stop here.

The minister talks about the fact that it will not be possible to find the human body, the corpse, and the Prime Minister of our country response: “Very well.”

Of course, that “very good” means that I heard your answer, I understood it, but it is clear that the reaction of the person listening to such a text, if, of course, the person listening to that text has pain in himself, should have been different. That “very good” means something that in this person’s subconscious, human life is not worth anything, he does not feel sorry for the death of a person, he does not regret that a young person died, the person did not die a natural death.

He does not feel responsible for the life and death of every citizen of this country. He considers that it is normal that people die in the center of Yerevan and it is not even possible to find their bodies.

And this is not a new thing, this glassy indifference, not valuing people’s lives as a penny has been with Nikol Pashinyan for a long time. and it hurt when the car accompanying him ran over a 29-year-old woman, nor does he have such pains now. He does not consider himself responsible for the life of this country and this people, he does not feel sorry, he does not regret that an Armenian person dies. It doesn’t matter to him whether one person will die or thousands, as long as he can keep the power and prolong this status of tightrope walker as long as possible.

Don’t ever be fooled by his sneaky visits to the victims’ graves and his knee-jerk scenes, condolence texts and sad facial expressions. It is just a theater for Armenians who love cameras and ears.

Sveta Martirosyan

