Nikol testified against Pashinyan. “Reliable source” dried up. 7 or. am: 7or.am writes: Nikol Pashinyan entered “А теперь я Наташа!” in the role. He says: I will still be in 2021. In January, I agreed to Russian proposals for the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Let’s leave aside that until the tripartite meeting in Sochi on October 31 of this year, Nikol said something else and raised anti-Russian hysteria. The remarkable thing in this story is that before becoming “Natasha”, Nikol, hiding under the name of “Reliable Source”, wrote in her newspaper “Armenian Turkic Times” that – Russia wants to deprive Armenia of its sovereignty by joining Russia-Belarus Union, – Russia is the instigator of the 2016 four-day war, – Russia is the instigator and culprit of the 44-day war, – Russia is interested in the plan to give the Meghri corridor to the Turkish-Azerbaijani couple. In short, Nikol wrote that the Russian Federation is “stupid” and hinted that the West is a “puppy” (by the way, “Reliable Source” promised, but never published what the West wants from Armenia, although it instead, Aliyev did it in Astana, to which Nikol responded with silent agreement). Along with the anti-Russian hysteria, Nikol Pashinyan also raised a “flame” that those who take steps against the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia should be tried. To what extent “Reliable Source” was right about Russia is a subject of another conversation. The essential thing is that if Nikol wrote correctly in his newspaper, then it turns out that he was in favor of the “Zangezur Corridor” since January 2021, he was in favor of the abolition of RA sovereignty. This is self-confessed testimony and is subject to criminal prosecution. Or should Nicole now announce that the “Reliable Source” working in her paper is actually a Hawaiian source? In both cases, something awkward happens. Although what do we expect from whom? For the sake of the chair, one day it is pro-Russian, one day it is pro-American, some days it is pro-Turkish and always it is pro-chair.